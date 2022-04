Orphaned Owlet

We added this Screech Owlet to the nest box at our house. It was orphaned about 40 miles from where we live and was brought to us by the Wildlife Center. They have done this procedure in the past with good success.



It is our understanding that we will need to check on the owlet in the box for the next week or so. Not sure what we do if it doesn't go well. I guess one step at a time.