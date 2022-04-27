Previous
Oriole Stink Eye by cwbill
Oriole Stink Eye

The Baltimore Oriole is about as brightly colored bird as there is. The black against the orange is striking when the sun shines on it.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a cool bird right, great capture.
April 28th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice!
April 28th, 2022  
