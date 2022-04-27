Sign up
72 / 365
Oriole Stink Eye
The Baltimore Oriole is about as brightly colored bird as there is. The black against the orange is striking when the sun shines on it.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extra Photos
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th April 2022 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a cool bird right, great capture.
April 28th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice!
April 28th, 2022
