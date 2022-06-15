Previous
Next
Miss Bubbly by cwbill
80 / 365

Miss Bubbly

This little Haitian girl had such a bubbly personality. This photo makes me smile whenever I see it.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
And I love it enlarged on black!
June 16th, 2022  
Rick ace
Cute capture.
June 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise