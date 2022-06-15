Sign up
Previous
Next
80 / 365
Miss Bubbly
This little Haitian girl had such a bubbly personality. This photo makes me smile whenever I see it.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
2
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
21% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extra Photos
Camera
NIKON D200
Taken
3rd February 2011 4:21pm
Milanie
ace
And I love it enlarged on black!
June 16th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cute capture.
June 16th, 2022
