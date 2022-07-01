Previous
Next
Mama Merlin by cwbill
84 / 365

Mama Merlin

This is a shot of the female Merlin when it landed by the original nest. Merlins are falcons who really like to feed on smaller birds.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise