Temp Nest by cwbill
85 / 365

Temp Nest

This makeshift nest my wife made should house the young Merlin until it is ready to fledge. It will be watched to make sure the parents are feeding it. On a side note, there are very few Merlin nests in the state of Ohio where we are located.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Bill

@cwbill
