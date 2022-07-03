Sign up
86 / 365
Beautiful Bloom
I love this flower. I don't know the type of cactus, I just know that it is the most beautiful flower I have ever seen.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
1
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
686
photos
80
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra Photos
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd July 2022 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning flower indeed! the flower petals are so pretty in this star formation.
July 4th, 2022
