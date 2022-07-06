Previous
Next
Sitting On A Wild Flower by cwbill
88 / 365

Sitting On A Wild Flower

I believe is a Song Sparrow which are very plentiful, but I thought the scene made it a shareable photo.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise