Blue Sky At Night by cwbill
90 / 365

Blue Sky At Night

Sorry for my absence of commenting for the last few days. Life has been very busy with both fun and work. One more shot of tonight's sky.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Bill

summerfield ace
oh, my lord! that is exquisite. aces!
July 14th, 2022  
amyK ace
Wonderful dramatic color
July 14th, 2022  
