92 / 365
Blue Jay
I believe that this is a juvenile Blue Jay. They are another species which stay with us year round.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
Corinne C
A striking picture of this beautiful bird!
August 15th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
Beautifully captured.
August 15th, 2022
