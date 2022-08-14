Previous
Carolina Chickadee
Carolina Chickadee

We have so many backyard birds. The Chickadees have really been present for the last week or so. I think there are a lot of juveniles around. These birds will stay with us all winter.
Bill

Esther Rosenberg
Pretty bird, Nice to have so much action in your yard.
August 15th, 2022  
