93 / 365
Carolina Chickadee
We have so many backyard birds. The Chickadees have really been present for the last week or so. I think there are a lot of juveniles around. These birds will stay with us all winter.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
2
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
735
photos
79
followers
79
following
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
637
638
639
640
641
92
642
93
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extra Photos
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th August 2022 1:35pm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Pretty bird, Nice to have so much action in your yard.
August 15th, 2022
