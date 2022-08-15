Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
94 / 365
Shelves
I made these shelves for a good friend. They are made from a very large maple slab. The shelves ended up being a little more than 9' long. They are live edge floating shelves. There were defects in the wood which were patched with epoxy.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
737
photos
79
followers
79
following
25% complete
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Latest from all albums
639
640
641
92
642
93
94
643
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Extra Photos
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th August 2022 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I am SCARED of you, dude! What a talent!
August 16th, 2022
Babs
ace
They look fabulous, your friend must be thrilled with them.
August 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close