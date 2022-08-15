Previous
I made these shelves for a good friend. They are made from a very large maple slab. The shelves ended up being a little more than 9' long. They are live edge floating shelves. There were defects in the wood which were patched with epoxy.
Bill

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I am SCARED of you, dude! What a talent!
August 16th, 2022  
Babs ace
They look fabulous, your friend must be thrilled with them.
August 16th, 2022  
