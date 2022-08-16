Previous
Sky Reflection by cwbill
Sky Reflection

This shot I was able to take away the tree reflections. I think I like it better with just the sky as a reflection.
16th August 2022

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
