Baby Spiders by cwbill
97 / 365

Baby Spiders

This web of baby spiders are about to head out into the big bad world. The mother is right beside the nest watching over it.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Bill

I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Milanie ace
I know I've never knowjngly seen this before!
August 21st, 2022  
