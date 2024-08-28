Previous
A rock by cwgould
33 / 365

A rock

A rock I brought home from Martha’s Vineyard. A magical place.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Marci

ace
@cwgould
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise