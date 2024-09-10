Previous
And, babies make three… by cwgould
46 / 365

And, babies make three…

This is a sculpture near where I shop for groceries. Perhaps mama is teaching them how to select the best produce.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Marci

ace
@cwgould
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise