Relationship by cwgould
60 / 365

Relationship

I noticed this boulder when I went to throw trash in the trash dumpster. This rock is eons old, clearly too large to remove when the complex was built. The tree came later. It's very young in tree time. I wonder about their relationship.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Marci

ace
@cwgould
16% complete

Photo Details

