Look up! by cwgould
Look up!

Yesterday, while driving a route I have driven hundreds of times, I happened to look up. I was surprised to see this “dinosaur ” at the top of a hill in a small wooded area. What a delightful surprise. I went to the area today to get this picture.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Marci

ace
@cwgould
