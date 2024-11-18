Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
102 / 365
Look up!
Yesterday, while driving a route I have driven hundreds of times, I happened to look up. I was surprised to see this “dinosaur ” at the top of a hill in a small wooded area. What a delightful surprise. I went to the area today to get this picture.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marci
ace
@cwgould
102
photos
3
followers
0
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album1
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2024 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinosaur
,
sculpture
,
pelham-ny
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close