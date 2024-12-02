Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
Portrait of a rooster
I tried out the portrait function on my iPhone, specifically the copy and paste function. Interesting... I'll keep working with it.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
0
0
Marci
ace
@cwgould
116
photos
3
followers
0
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Tags
rooster
