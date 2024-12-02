Previous
Portrait of a rooster by cwgould
116 / 365

Portrait of a rooster

I tried out the portrait function on my iPhone, specifically the copy and paste function. Interesting... I'll keep working with it.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Marci

ace
@cwgould
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact