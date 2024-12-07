Previous
Ever wonder...? by cwgould
Ever wonder...?

At long traffic lights, I get to wonder about my surroundings. I wonder how old this house is. Does the yellow ribbon mean the occupants are waiting for someone? Or is it just police tape?
7th December 2024

