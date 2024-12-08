Previous
Next
Gift from Ghana by cwgould
122 / 365

Gift from Ghana

This was given to me by businessmen from Ghana who had come to America to learn about health insurance.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Marci

ace
@cwgould
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact