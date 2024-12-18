Sign up
132 / 365
Santa and friends...
I see these once a year and they always give me joy. Santa, Adora the angel, and Hewitt the Little Drummer Boy.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
0
0
Marci
ace
@cwgould
133
photos
3
followers
2
following
36% complete
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Views
0
Album1
iPhone 16 Pro Max
18th December 2024 5:54pm
santa
,
angel
,
collectibles
,
drummer*boy
