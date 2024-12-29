Previous
Field Trip... by cwgould
Field Trip...

Artwork in a restaurant, Field Trip, in Harlem. The food was really good also.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Marci

ace
@cwgould
Juergen
Very cool street
December 29th, 2024  
