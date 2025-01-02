Previous
My favorite tree... by cwgould
147 / 365

My favorite tree...

I've loved this tree since I first saw it. At the time it was rooted in farmland. Now it is rooted in newly developing townhomes. I can only see branches of it right now, but it is still there. I'm grateful for that.
2nd January 2025

Marci

ace
@cwgould
