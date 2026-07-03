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Favorite Tree by cwgould
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Favorite Tree

My favorite tree has been hidden behind a wall of new trees while the construction of homes goes on, I'm looking forward to seeing it fully again. It's truly beautiful.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Marci

@cwgould
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