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Favorite Tree
My favorite tree has been hidden behind a wall of new trees while the construction of homes goes on, I'm looking forward to seeing it fully again. It's truly beautiful.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Marci
@cwgould
188
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2
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Album1
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
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3rd July 2026 6:22am
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