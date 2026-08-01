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189 / 365
By dawn’s early light…
Simply, an early morning walk.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Marci
ace
@cwgould
I’m an explorer with many interests. My pictures document my explorations and interests.
189
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3
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Album1
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2026 6:27am
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