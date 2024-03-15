Previous
3/15/24 by cynthiabres
3/15/24 IMG_2380

I live on a pond and I love taking pictures of the different birds that come by. Today it was a pair of beautiful swans.
15th March 2024

Cynthia B

@cynthiabres
