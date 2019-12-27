Previous
Next
Open air museum, Arnhem by daan27
Photo 369

Open air museum, Arnhem

We drove about an hour and 15 minutes to go to the open air museum at Arnhem. There was a winter wonderland and it was really lovely. No wind, very blue sky and not really that cold. My 16 years old son stayed at home, but my girlsie liked it!
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Daan Becker

@daan27
I love to make pictures whit my Nikon but also whit my iPhone. I am from Holland and i live near the beautiful scenery off the...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise