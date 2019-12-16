Previous
Next
Bromsgrove Bells by daffodill
Photo 2689

Bromsgrove Bells

Went ringing at Bromsgrove for the last Cluster Muster of the year.
16th December 2019 16th Dec 19

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
737% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise