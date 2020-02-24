Sign up
Photo 2735
St Martin's in the Cornmarket
On a very wet day we set off for the retail parks on the outskirts of Worcester and ended up near Old St Martin's as we were looking at second hand furniture.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4388
photos
37
followers
41
following
Photo Details
0
0
365
365
iPhone 6
iPhone 6
Taken
24th February 2020 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
worcester
,
old st martin's
,
st martin's in the cornmarket
