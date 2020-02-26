Previous
Next
Ash Wednesday by daffodill
Photo 2737

Ash Wednesday

Lovely to meet up with folks from other churches for Ash Wednesday service.
It is a pity that central heating can be so ineffectual in old stone buildings... I am currently defrosting.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise