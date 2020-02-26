Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2737
Ash Wednesday
Lovely to meet up with folks from other churches for Ash Wednesday service.
It is a pity that central heating can be so ineffectual in old stone buildings... I am currently defrosting.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4390
photos
37
followers
41
following
749% complete
View this month »
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
26th February 2020 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beoley
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close