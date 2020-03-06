Previous
St Mary's Kempley by daffodill
Photo 2746

St Mary's Kempley

Off to admire the daffodils in the Forest of Dean - this the old church at Kempley - St. Mary's, which has awesome wall paintings.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Rose Humphrey

Peter H ace
It looks like a very special church - it has immediately gone on my list of places to visit! Thanks.
March 14th, 2020  
