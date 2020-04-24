Previous
Next
Costa Del Lockdown by daffodill
Photo 2793

Costa Del Lockdown

Sunny spot in front of the garage to catch the last of the evening's rays.
Note the casually positioned laundry basket I forgot to remove...
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
765% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise