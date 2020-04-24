Sign up
Photo 2793
Costa Del Lockdown
Sunny spot in front of the garage to catch the last of the evening's rays.
Note the casually positioned laundry basket I forgot to remove...
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4446
photos
38
followers
42
following
765% complete
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
24th April 2020 5:58pm
Tags
lockdown
