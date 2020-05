A Swarm of Bees

A swarm of bees in May

Is worth a load of hay;

A swarm of bees in June

Is worth a silver spoon;

A swarm of bees in July

Is not worth a fly.



Bees, from the nearby allotments swarming near our house. Hopefully the owner of the hive they had left managed to move them into a new hive.

The KHT and I went the other way on our daily explore as neither of us are keen on buzzing things...