Previous
Next
Pink by daffodill
Photo 2834

Pink

First bloom of the year on this plant - but don't ask me what it is!
I love the greeny grey foliage - one of my fav pink plants :)
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise