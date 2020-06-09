Previous
The Great Explorer by daffodill
Photo 2839

Another evening another grand expedition up the local amazonian jungle. The swathes of garlic are dying back, replaced by brambles, yards of them!
Interesting to take the same walks and see the seasons unfold
9th June 2020

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
