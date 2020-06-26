Previous
Next
Shadow by daffodill
Photo 2856

Shadow

Hot day. Blinds closed.
Interesting shadows.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
782% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise