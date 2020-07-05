Sign up
Photo 2865
Social Distancing
"If you can't stay two metres apart, turn you back on each other and just pretend the other one isn't there..."
"Works for me" the other frog replied.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Tags
frog
,
frogs
,
pondlife
