Previous
Next
Social Distancing by daffodill
Photo 2865

Social Distancing

"If you can't stay two metres apart, turn you back on each other and just pretend the other one isn't there..."
"Works for me" the other frog replied.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
784% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise