Previous
Next
Too Hot! by daffodill
Photo 2890

Too Hot!

34 degrees - we SHOULD have been on the coast, but instead we are home.
Despite the oak tree it was unpleasant in the garden, so we hid inside until it cooled down.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise