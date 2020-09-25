Previous
Stages of Autumn by daffodill
Photo 2946

Stages of Autumn

In the dappled shade
leaves turn, red berries appear
Autumn has arrived.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
Rose Humphrey
