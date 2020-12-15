Previous
Christmas Shopping by daffodill
Photo 3022

Christmas Shopping

A very rare visit to town in this strange year of 2020 to allow the KHT to complete her Christmas Shopping.
This was taken through the archway in the Christmas tree in the centre of town.
15th December 2020

