Photo 3022
Christmas Shopping
A very rare visit to town in this strange year of 2020 to allow the KHT to complete her Christmas Shopping.
This was taken through the archway in the Christmas tree in the centre of town.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
15th December 2020 2:48pm
christmas tree
christmas 2020
