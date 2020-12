Real or virtual bells?

Finally got motivated to begin card making, but got distracted by ringing virtual bells on my computer... Rang some fun stuff I had never attempted before which was great fun!

We zoom at the same time and I have met some. lovely people, mainly Uk but some from the USA, depending on when we gather. We meet in Zoom to decide what we shall ring and chat. Unlike real life towers we do not have to stop at 9pm.