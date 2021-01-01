Previous
Life is like a box of chocolates by daffodill
Photo 3036

Life is like a box of chocolates

I didn't need anything special for Christmas, so husband brought me some chocolates and a throw.
He made the right choice!
I wonder what this year will bring?
