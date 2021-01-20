Sign up
Photo 3055
Not getting out of the car...
Popped by daughters to collect some shopping she had for my husband. I waited in the car :)
There isn't really a skull in the middle of the door, it is just distortion cause by the raindrops.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
20th January 2021 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
storm christoph
