Previous
Next
Shot in the arm by daffodill
Photo 3094

Shot in the arm

Today was vaccination day at a vaccination centre set up in a warehouse in town.
It was very well run and efficient.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
A good day!
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise