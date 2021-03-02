Sign up
Photo 3094
Shot in the arm
Today was vaccination day at a vaccination centre set up in a warehouse in town.
It was very well run and efficient.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Tags
vaccination
,
covid-19
,
vaccination centre
Milanie
ace
A good day!
March 3rd, 2021
