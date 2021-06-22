Previous
Next
You've Been Framed by daffodill
Photo 3197

You've Been Framed

DH creating a frame.
Apparently, it was for the doorway of his polytunnel. Imagine the fun I could have had taking photos with that!
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise