Photo 3208
Hollyhocks
Initially, we had white, pale pink, burgundy and yellow hollyhocks. We lost the yellow a few years ago - a pity as it was the only double. This year we have this new colour which I love and is probably a result of cross-pollination.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
4
365
iPhone 7
9th July 2021 3:46pm
hollyhocks
,
hollyhock
