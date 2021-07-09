Previous
Hollyhocks by daffodill
Photo 3208

Hollyhocks

Initially, we had white, pale pink, burgundy and yellow hollyhocks. We lost the yellow a few years ago - a pity as it was the only double. This year we have this new colour which I love and is probably a result of cross-pollination.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
