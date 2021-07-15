Previous
Next
The R Rate by daffodill
Photo 3213

The R Rate

The R Rate, as illustrated by hollyhocks.
We long for the pandemic to be over, but it is not happening yet!
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
880% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise