Previous
Next
Watching by daffodill
Photo 3219

Watching

Sitting in the shade of the mighty oaks, hoping for some respite from the unusually sweltering heat and I noticed what appeared to be two eyes watching me, but they were merely gaps in the tree canopy.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise