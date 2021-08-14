Sign up
Photo 3240
Sunflower Field
Today we found a beautiful field of sunflowers
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
14th August 2021 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflowers
