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Photo 3254
Stratford Canal Bridge
Bridge over the canal at Wootton Wawen
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
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Rose Humphrey
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
16th January 2026 1:52pm
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bridge
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canal
,
‘wotton
,
wawen’
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